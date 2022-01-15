How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the #3 UCLA Bruins face the Oregon State Beavers from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon State Beavers

The UCLA vs. Oregon State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Oregon State game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Oregon State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Oregon State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Oregon Ducks play the No. 3 UCLA Bruins, look for 4th straight win

Oregon Ducks (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 3 UCLA.

The Bruins are 6-0 on their home court. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 7.8.

The Ducks are 2-2 against conference opponents. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Young averaging 6.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16 points for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Will Richardson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.