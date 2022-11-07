How to Watch Sacramento State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #8 UCLA Bruins face the Sacramento State Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Sacramento State Hornets

The UCLA vs. Sacramento State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Sacramento State vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento State finished 4-9 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.