How to Watch Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #11 UCLA Bruins face the #18 Saint Mary's Gaels from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: TBS

The UCLA vs. Saint Mary's game will be streaming on TBS.

DIRECTV STREAM

Hulu + Live TV

Paramount Plus

Saint Mary's vs. UCLA Game Preview: UCLA and Saint Mary's (CA) play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 12-3 WCC) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -3; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bruins have gone 15-5 against Pac-12 teams. UCLA is the leader in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 12-3. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Matthias Tass is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Tommy Kuhse is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.