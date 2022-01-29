How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #9 UCLA Bruins face the Stanford Cardinal from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal

The UCLA vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Stanford game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream UCLA vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Stanford game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Stanford vs. UCLA Game Preview: Shepherd leads Cal against No. 7 UCLA after 21-point outing

California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the No. 7 UCLA Bruins after Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points in Cal’s 96-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. UCLA leads the Pac-12 shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Tyger Campbell shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears are 2-6 in Pac-12 play. Cal has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won the last matchup 60-52 on Jan. 9. Campbell scored 17 points points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Joel Brown is averaging five points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.