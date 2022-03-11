How to Watch USC vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #13 UCLA Bruins face the #21 USC Trojans from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

The UCLA vs. USC game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

UCLA vs. USC Live Stream

USC vs. UCLA Game Preview: No. 13 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 21 USC Trojans

USC Trojans (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 USC Trojans and the No. 13 UCLA Bruins square off.

The Bruins are 14-1 on their home court. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Cody Riley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Trojans have gone 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents. USC averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCLA won 75-68 in the last matchup on March 6. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA with 27 points, and Isaiah Mobley led USC with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16.2 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Drew Peterson is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Mobley is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.