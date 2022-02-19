How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #12 UCLA Bruins face the Washington Huskies from Pauley Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies

The UCLA vs. Washington game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington game.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UCLA vs. Washington Live Stream

Washington vs. UCLA Game Preview: No. 13 UCLA hosts Washington following Brown's 23-point performance

Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the No. 13 UCLA Bruins after Terrell Brown scored 23 points in Washington’s 79-69 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 11-1 in home games. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Myles Johnson paces the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Huskies are 8-6 in Pac-12 play. Washington has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging four points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Terrell Brown Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.