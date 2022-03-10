How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #13 UCLA Bruins face the Washington State Cougars from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCLA Bruins vs. Washington State Cougars

The UCLA vs. Washington State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on Sling TV?

You can watch the UCLA vs. Washington State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream UCLA vs. Washington State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the UCLA vs. Washington State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington State vs. UCLA Game Preview: Jaquez leads No. 13 UCLA against Washington State after 27-point game

Washington State Cougars (19-13, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (24-6, 15-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Washington State Cougars after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA’s 75-68 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 14-1 in home games. UCLA is seventh in the Pac-12 with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaquez averaging 6.9.

The Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bruins won 76-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 19 points, and Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang is averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Michael Flowers is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.