How to Watch UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying - Italy vs. England Live for Free Without Cable

It’s already time to start planning the groups for Euro 2024 — and the qualifying period kicks off with a doozy of a matchup on Paramount+. England, fresh off a World Cup quarterfinal loss to France, takes on 2020 EURO champs from Italy, who never even got to Qatar thanks to a shocking loss to North Macedonia in the qualifying stages. While these two teams figure to be the Group C representatives, crazier things have happened in the past and all points are valuable commodities. Which team will start the qualifying period off on the right foot? Find out this Thursday, March 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET. with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Italy vs. England

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

About UEFA Euro 2024

Germany will play host to the 2024 European Football Championships, which will take place throughout June 2024. Before we can play those matches, though, we’ll need to see which teams will qualify from each group. This year’s Euros will feature 10 groups, A-J, with five teams in groups A-G and six teams in groups H-J. The top two nations in each group will qualify for the knockout round, while the third team in each group will have to qualify for the knockout phase via play-off paths.

World Cup runner-ups France figure to play pretty heavily into the Euro finals, as do Croatia, England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the defending champs Italy. You can view the entire qualifying groups below, courtesy of UEFA:

Can You Stream Italy vs. England For Free?

Yes, if you’re a new potential Paramount+ customer! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Italy vs. England on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE