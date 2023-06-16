How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Matches Live for Free Without Cable
The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship may still be months away, but the qualifying round of the tournament starts Friday, June 16. There are 20 spots in the 2024 UEFA Euro still up for grabs, and 53 teams are competing to fill them. Fox Sports will air 15 matches across FS1, FS2, Tubi and Fox Soccer Plus, while 31 qualifiers will be exclusively available on Fubo.
How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- When: Starts Friday, June 16 at 12 noon ET
- TV: FS1, FS2, Tubi, Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Fubo.
About 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
The European Qualifiers feature 53 participating national teams from across the continent, including France, England, Croatia, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and more marquee UEFA member national teams, competing to secure one of 20 coveted spots in next summer’s prestigious tournament for the European crown.
Coverage will be split between the Fox networks and Fubo, which will get a total of 31 exclusive UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games. Check below for a complete schedule so you’ll know which games are available on which channels.
UEFA Euro 2024 June Qualifying Schedule
Friday, June 16
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|12 noon
|Finland v. Slovenia
|FOX Networks
|1 p.m.
|Sweden v. New Zealand*
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Greece v. Republic of Ireland
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Gibraltar v. France
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:30 p.m.
|Malta v. England
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Poland v. Germany*
|Fox Sports 2
|2:30 p.m.
|North Macedonia v. Ukraine
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Wales v. Armenia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Latvia v. Türkiye
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Denmark v. Northern Ireland
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|San Marino v. Kazakhstan
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Andorra v. Switzerland
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Belarus v. Israel
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Kosovo v. Romania
|Fubo Sports
Saturday, June 17
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|9 a.m.
|Lithuania v. Bulgaria
|FS1
|9 a.m.
|Luxembourg v. Liechtenstein
|FOX Soccer Plus
|12 noon
|Norway v. Scotland
|FS1
|12 noon
|Azerbaijan v. Estonia
|FOX Soccer Plus
|12 noon
|Montenegro v. Hungary
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Cyprus v. Georgia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Albania v. Moldova
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Faroe Islands v. Czech Republic
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:30 p.m.
|Belgium v. Austria
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Iceland v. Slovakia
|Fox Sports 2
|2:30 p.m.
|Portugal v. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Fubo Sports
Monday, June 19
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|12 noon
|Ukraine v. Malta
|Fubo Sports
|12 noon
|Armenia v. Latvia
|Fox Sports 2
|12 noon
|Finland v. San Marino
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:30 p.m.
|Belarus v. Kosovo
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|France v. Greece
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Republic of Ireland v. Gibraltar
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|England v. North Macedonia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Türkiye v. Wales
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:30 p.m.
|Northern Ireland v. Kazakhstan
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Slovenia v. Denmark
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Switzerland v. Romania
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Israel v. Andorra
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Belarus v. Kosovo
|FOX Networks
Tuesday, June 20
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|2:30 p.m.
|Scotland v. Georgia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Norway v. Cyprus
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Moldova v. Poland
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Faroe Islands v. Albania
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Austria v. Sweden
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Estonia v. Belgium
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:30 p.m.
|Hungary v. Lithuania
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Bulgaria v. Serbia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Iceland v. Portugal
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Bosnia-Herzegovina v. Luxembourg
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Liechtenstein v. Slovakia
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Montenegro v. Czechia*
|Fubo Sports
|2:30 p.m.
|Germany v. Colombia*
|Fox Sports 2
How to Stream UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET 37% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $109.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$11
|•
|Fox Soccer Plus
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^
$11
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus
Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus