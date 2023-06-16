 Skip to Content
How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Matches Live for Free Without Cable

The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship may still be months away, but the qualifying round of the tournament starts Friday, June 16. There are 20 spots in the 2024 UEFA Euro still up for grabs, and 53 teams are competing to fill them. Fox Sports will air 15 matches across FS1, FS2, Tubi and Fox Soccer Plus, while 31 qualifiers will be exclusively available on Fubo.

How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

About 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

The European Qualifiers feature 53 participating national teams from across the continent, including France, England, Croatia, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and more marquee UEFA member national teams, competing to secure one of 20 coveted spots in next summer’s prestigious tournament for the European crown.

Coverage will be split between the Fox networks and Fubo, which will get a total of 31 exclusive UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games. Check below for a complete schedule so you’ll know which games are available on which channels.

UEFA Euro 2024 June Qualifying Schedule

Friday, June 16

Time (ET) Matchup Channel
12 noon Finland v. Slovenia FOX Networks
1 p.m. Sweden v. New Zealand* Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Greece v. Republic of Ireland Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Gibraltar v. France FOX Soccer Plus
2:30 p.m. Malta v. England FS1
2:30 p.m. Poland v. Germany* Fox Sports 2
2:30 p.m. North Macedonia v. Ukraine Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Wales v. Armenia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Latvia v. Türkiye Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Denmark v. Northern Ireland Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. San Marino v. Kazakhstan Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Andorra v. Switzerland Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Belarus v. Israel Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Kosovo v. Romania Fubo Sports

Saturday, June 17

Time (ET) Matchup Channel
9 a.m. Lithuania v. Bulgaria FS1
9 a.m. Luxembourg v. Liechtenstein FOX Soccer Plus
12 noon Norway v. Scotland FS1
12 noon Azerbaijan v. Estonia FOX Soccer Plus
12 noon Montenegro v. Hungary Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Cyprus v. Georgia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Albania v. Moldova Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Faroe Islands v. Czech Republic FOX Soccer Plus
2:30 p.m. Belgium v. Austria Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Iceland v. Slovakia Fox Sports 2
2:30 p.m. Portugal v. Bosnia-Herzegovina Fubo Sports

Monday, June 19

Time (ET) Matchup Channel
12 noon Ukraine v. Malta Fubo Sports
12 noon Armenia v. Latvia Fox Sports 2
12 noon Finland v. San Marino FOX Soccer Plus
2:30 p.m. Belarus v. Kosovo Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. France v. Greece FS1
2:30 p.m. Republic of Ireland v. Gibraltar Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. England v. North Macedonia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Türkiye v. Wales FOX Soccer Plus
2:30 p.m. Northern Ireland v. Kazakhstan Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Slovenia v. Denmark Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Switzerland v. Romania Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Israel v. Andorra Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Belarus v. Kosovo FOX Networks

Tuesday, June 20

Time (ET) Matchup Channel
2:30 p.m. Scotland v. Georgia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Norway v. Cyprus Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Moldova v. Poland Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Faroe Islands v. Albania Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Austria v. Sweden Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Estonia v. Belgium FOX Soccer Plus
2:30 p.m. Hungary v. Lithuania Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Bulgaria v. Serbia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Iceland v. Portugal FS1
2:30 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina v. Luxembourg Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Liechtenstein v. Slovakia Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Montenegro v. Czechia* Fubo Sports
2:30 p.m. Germany v. Colombia* Fox Sports 2

How to Stream UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
FS1--
Fox Sports 2≥ $109.99--^
$11
Fox Soccer Plus-^
$6		----^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

