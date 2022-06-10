How to Watch UEFA Nations League — England vs. Italy — on June 10, 2022 Live Without Cable
Fubo’s exclusive run of UEFA Nations League matches marches on with another heavy-hitting matchup when Italy takes on England. This match is one of 60 UEFA Nations League matches airing exclusively on fuboTV. You can watch Germany and England square off on Friday, June 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the UEFA Nations League: England vs. Italy
- When: Friday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: fuboTV
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
About UEFA Nations League on fuboTV
fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA Nations League coverage will stream live on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of FuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news, and entertainment channels. Select UEFA Nations League matches will stream live on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, and XUMO.
fuboTV’s exclusive English language streams of four UEFA Nations League matches - all featuring England - will be available to customers via pay-per-view on DIRECTV, DISH, and all major cable companies via iN Demand. Contact your cable provider for more details.
