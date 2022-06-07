How to Watch UEFA Nations League — Germany vs. England — on June 7, 2022 Live Without Cable

Fubo’s exclusive run of UEFA Nations League matches continues with two heavy-hitting nations taking to the pitch. Germany and England, both major players in European football, make for what might be the best match of the window. This match is one of 60 UEFA Nations League matches airing exclusively on fuboTV. You can watch Germany and England square off on Tuesday, June 7, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League - Germany vs. England — Without Cable

When: Tuesday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET TV: fuboTV

fuboTV Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About UEFA Nations League on fuboTV

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA Nations League coverage will stream live on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of FuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news, and entertainment channels. Select UEFA Nations League matches will stream live on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, and XUMO.

fuboTV’s exclusive English language streams of four UEFA Nations League matches - all featuring England - will be available to customers via pay-per-view on DIRECTV, DISH, and all major cable companies via iN Demand. Contact your cable provider for more details.