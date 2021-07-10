 Skip to Content
How to Watch UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After McGregor’s first-round TKO in the first bout, and Poirier’s TKO in the second round just seven months ago, it’s finally time for the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 264 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ via PPV.

How to Stream UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor3

About UFC 264

This is the third battle between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and ” The Notorious” Conor McGregor II. At UFC 257, Poirer got redemption for his 2014 loss with a second-round TKO — the first knockout McGregor has suffered in his pro career. At UFC 178, McGregor won by 1st round TKO.

McGregor has had tough sledding in his pro career since a boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. He is 1-2 in fights since then, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier, though he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a wild fight that only lasted 40 seconds. Poirier is 11-2-1 in his fights since the first McGregor loss. His victories include a win over Justin Gaethje and an interim Lightweight championship victory over Max Halloway.

The main card will also feature a welterweight bout between the #2-ranked Gilbert Burns and the #4-ranked Stephen Thompson. Former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy will face Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout. Rising MMA star “Sugar” Seaon O’Malley will also be in action against a debuting Kris Moutinho.

The prelims start at 8 PM ET and will feature longtime UFC welterweight “The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit. The early prelims start at 6:15 ET and are headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between #4-ranked Jennifer Maia and #7-ranked Jessica Eye.

How Much Does UFC 264 Cost?

If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 264 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $59.99 alone).

Main Card, Prelims, and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Event Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Main Card Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Main Card Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Main Card Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Main Card Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
8 PM Prelims Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffing
Prelims Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Prelims Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Prelims Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis
6:15 PM Early Prelim Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Early Prelim Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Early Prelim Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Early Prelim Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Keys to Victory Teaser

