How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Live on ESPN+ For No Extra Charge
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira kicks off back-to-back UFC Saturdays you won’t want to miss. Live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, this Saturday, October 30, Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his Light Heavyweight Championship against No. 1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira. Prelims start at 10:30 AM ET, so get some coffee and a breakfast sandwich while you watch.
UFC 267 is available for ESPN+ subscribers at no additional cost. Here’s how to watch.
How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira
- When: Saturday, October 30 at 10:30 AM ET (prelims) and 2 PM ET (main card)
- Streaming: Watch exclusively on ESPN+
UFC 267 Fight Card
Main Card
|Position
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Stipulation
|Main Event
|Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|UFC Bantamweight Championship (Interim)
|Undercard
|Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|Undercard
|Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|Undercard
|Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|Undercard
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
Prelims
|Position
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Stipulation
|Prelim
|Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|Prelim
|Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|Prelim
|Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|Prelim
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
|Welterweight
|Prelim
|Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|Prelim
|Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|Prelim
|Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski
|Middleweight
|Prelim
|Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento
|Flyweight
Note that Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov, which was originally scheduled to take place during the prelims, will not happen, as Ismagulov missed weight and the bout was canceled by the UFC.
UFC 267 Background
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will feature two title fights and many of UFC’s most exciting and explosive rising stars. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his belt against No. 1 UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira (32-7). Seeking his second successful title defense, following a five-round decision over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 earlier this year, Blachowicz, who lives and trains in Warsaw, Poland, is on a five-fight win streak. Teixeira, who fights out of Danbury, Conn., has also won five consecutive fights, having stopped Thiago Santos by third-round submission in November 2020.
In the co-main event, Petr Yan (15-2) will fight Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the UFC interim bantamweight title. Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion and the current No. 1 contender with 10 wins in his last 11 fights, while Sandhagen is the No. 3 UFC bantamweight contender with nine wins in his last 11 bouts.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.