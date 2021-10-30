How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Live on ESPN+ For No Extra Charge

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira kicks off back-to-back UFC Saturdays you won’t want to miss. Live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, this Saturday, October 30, Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his Light Heavyweight Championship against No. 1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira. Prelims start at 10:30 AM ET, so get some coffee and a breakfast sandwich while you watch.

UFC 267 is available for ESPN+ subscribers at no additional cost. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

When: Saturday, October 30 at 10:30 AM ET (prelims) and 2 PM ET (main card)

Streaming: Watch exclusively on ESPN+

UFC 267 Fight Card

Main Card

Position Fight Weight Class Stipulation Main Event Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight UFC Bantamweight Championship (Interim) Undercard Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker Lightweight Undercard Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura Heavyweight Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Position Fight Weight Class Stipulation Prelim Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight Prelim Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight Prelim Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov Middleweight Prelim Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight Prelim Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight Prelim Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy Featherweight Prelim Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski Middleweight Prelim Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento Flyweight

Note that Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov, which was originally scheduled to take place during the prelims, will not happen, as Ismagulov missed weight and the bout was canceled by the UFC.

UFC 267 Background

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will feature two title fights and many of UFC’s most exciting and explosive rising stars. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his belt against No. 1 UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira (32-7). Seeking his second successful title defense, following a five-round decision over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 earlier this year, Blachowicz, who lives and trains in Warsaw, Poland, is on a five-fight win streak. Teixeira, who fights out of Danbury, Conn., has also won five consecutive fights, having stopped Thiago Santos by third-round submission in November 2020.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan (15-2) will fight Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the UFC interim bantamweight title. Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion and the current No. 1 contender with 10 wins in his last 11 fights, while Sandhagen is the No. 3 UFC bantamweight contender with nine wins in his last 11 bouts.