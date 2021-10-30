 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Live on ESPN+ For No Extra Charge

Jeff Kotuby

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira kicks off back-to-back UFC Saturdays you won’t want to miss. Live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, this Saturday, October 30, Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his Light Heavyweight Championship against No. 1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira. Prelims start at 10:30 AM ET, so get some coffee and a breakfast sandwich while you watch.

UFC 267 is available for ESPN+ subscribers at no additional cost. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

  • When: Saturday, October 30 at 10:30 AM ET (prelims) and 2 PM ET (main card)
  • Streaming: Watch exclusively on ESPN+

UFC 267 Fight Card

Main Card

Position Fight Weight Class Stipulation
Main Event Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Co-Main Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight UFC Bantamweight Championship (Interim)
Undercard Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker Lightweight
Undercard Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura Heavyweight
Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight
Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Position Fight Weight Class Stipulation
Prelim Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight
Prelim Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight
Prelim Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov Middleweight
Prelim Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight
Prelim Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight
Prelim Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy Featherweight
Prelim Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski Middleweight
Prelim Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento Flyweight

Note that Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov, which was originally scheduled to take place during the prelims, will not happen, as Ismagulov missed weight and the bout was canceled by the UFC.

UFC 267 Background

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will feature two title fights and many of UFC’s most exciting and explosive rising stars. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his belt against No. 1 UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira (32-7). Seeking his second successful title defense, following a five-round decision over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 earlier this year, Blachowicz, who lives and trains in Warsaw, Poland, is on a five-fight win streak. Teixeira, who fights out of Danbury, Conn., has also won five consecutive fights, having stopped Thiago Santos by third-round submission in November 2020.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan (15-2) will fight Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the UFC interim bantamweight title. Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion and the current No. 1 contender with 10 wins in his last 11 fights, while Sandhagen is the No. 3 UFC bantamweight contender with nine wins in his last 11 bouts.

Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$6.99 / month
espnplus.com

UFC 267: Fully Loaded

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.