How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV

Jeff Kotuby

The UFC returns to MSG for a highly-anticipated rematch. UFC welterweight champion and the number 1 pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman battles top contender Colby Covington for the UFC Welterweight championship. We’ll also see another title defense, as Women’s Strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defends her title against Zhang Weili. We’ll also see UFC veterans Frankie Edgar, Justin Gaethje, and more on the card. The action starts this Saturday, November 6, at 6 PM ET, only on ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 268

How Much Does UFC 268 Cost?

If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 268 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $69.99 alone).

Background

What was once a white whale destination for UFC (and MMA in general,) new laws have allowed the sport to return to New York, and the UFC has often saved a trip to the venue for big fights at the beginning of November. UFC 268 will mark the first time the UFC has held an event in Madison Square Garden since 2019. For the UFC, it doesn’t get much bigger than a rematch between Usman and Covington. The pair put on a show during their last bout when Usman defeated the challenger by fifth-round TKO. Can Usman repeat history on Saturday night? Or will Covington avenge his most recent defeat?

In the other title fight, Rose Namajunas hopes to keep her good vibes going. The last time she visited MSG back in November 2017, Rose Namajunas captured her first Strawweight title and defeated Weili in April to capture her second. Will Weili win her belt back or can Namajunas put her foe in the rearview for good?

UFC 268 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Stipulation
Welterweight Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington For the UFC Welterweight Championship
Women’s Strawweight Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili [b]For the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
Bantamweight Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Featherweight Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Pre-Lims

Weight Class
Middleweight Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
Lightweight Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Welterweight Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early Pre-Lims

Weight Class
Heavyweight Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan
Catchweight (148.4 lb) Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza
Catchweight (127.4 lb) CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Weigh-in

