How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV

The UFC returns to MSG for a highly-anticipated rematch. UFC welterweight champion and the number 1 pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman battles top contender Colby Covington for the UFC Welterweight championship. We’ll also see another title defense, as Women’s Strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defends her title against Zhang Weili. We’ll also see UFC veterans Frankie Edgar, Justin Gaethje, and more on the card. The action starts this Saturday, November 6, at 6 PM ET, only on ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 268

How Much Does UFC 268 Cost?

If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 268 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $69.99 alone).

Background

What was once a white whale destination for UFC (and MMA in general,) new laws have allowed the sport to return to New York, and the UFC has often saved a trip to the venue for big fights at the beginning of November. UFC 268 will mark the first time the UFC has held an event in Madison Square Garden since 2019. For the UFC, it doesn’t get much bigger than a rematch between Usman and Covington. The pair put on a show during their last bout when Usman defeated the challenger by fifth-round TKO. Can Usman repeat history on Saturday night? Or will Covington avenge his most recent defeat?

In the other title fight, Rose Namajunas hopes to keep her good vibes going. The last time she visited MSG back in November 2017, Rose Namajunas captured her first Strawweight title and defeated Weili in April to capture her second. Will Weili win her belt back or can Namajunas put her foe in the rearview for good?

UFC 268 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Stipulation Welterweight Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington For the UFC Welterweight Championship Women’s Strawweight Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili [b]For the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Bantamweight Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera Featherweight Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Pre-Lims

Weight Class Middleweight Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis Lightweight Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green Middleweight Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis Middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov Welterweight Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early Pre-Lims

Weight Class Heavyweight Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan Catchweight (148.4 lb) Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza Catchweight (127.4 lb) CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne

