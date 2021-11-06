How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV
The UFC returns to MSG for a highly-anticipated rematch. UFC welterweight champion and the number 1 pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman battles top contender Colby Covington for the UFC Welterweight championship. We’ll also see another title defense, as Women’s Strawweight champ Rose Namajunas defends her title against Zhang Weili. We’ll also see UFC veterans Frankie Edgar, Justin Gaethje, and more on the card. The action starts this Saturday, November 6, at 6 PM ET, only on ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC 268
- When: Saturday, November 6 at 6 PM ET
- TV: ESPNEWS (Prelims)
- Stream: Get the Fight for $69.99 or $89.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+
How Much Does UFC 268 Cost?
If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.
New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 268 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $69.99 alone).
Background
What was once a white whale destination for UFC (and MMA in general,) new laws have allowed the sport to return to New York, and the UFC has often saved a trip to the venue for big fights at the beginning of November. UFC 268 will mark the first time the UFC has held an event in Madison Square Garden since 2019. For the UFC, it doesn’t get much bigger than a rematch between Usman and Covington. The pair put on a show during their last bout when Usman defeated the challenger by fifth-round TKO. Can Usman repeat history on Saturday night? Or will Covington avenge his most recent defeat?
In the other title fight, Rose Namajunas hopes to keep her good vibes going. The last time she visited MSG back in November 2017, Rose Namajunas captured her first Strawweight title and defeated Weili in April to capture her second. Will Weili win her belt back or can Namajunas put her foe in the rearview for good?
UFC 268 Fight Card
Main Card
|Weight class
|Stipulation
|Welterweight
|Kamaru Usman (c)
|vs.
|Colby Covington
|For the UFC Welterweight Championship
|Women’s Strawweight
|Rose Namajunas (c)
|vs.
|Zhang Weili
|[b]For the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
|Bantamweight
|Frankie Edgar
|vs.
|Marlon Vera
|Featherweight
|Shane Burgos
|vs.
|Billy Quarantillo
|Lightweight
|Justin Gaethje
|vs.
|Michael Chandler
Pre-Lims
|Weight Class
|Middleweight
|Alex Pereira
|vs.
|Andreas Michailidis
|Lightweight
|Al Iaquinta
|vs.
|Bobby Green
|Middleweight
|Phil Hawes
|vs.
|Chris Curtis
|Middleweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|vs.
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Welterweight
|Ian Garry
|vs.
|Jordan Williams
Early Pre-Lims
|Weight Class
|Heavyweight
|Gian Villante
|vs.
|Chris Barnett
|Light Heavyweight
|Dustin Jacoby
|vs.
|John Allan
|Catchweight (148.4 lb)
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|vs.
|Bruno Souza
|Catchweight (127.4 lb)
|CJ Vergara
|vs.
|Ode’ Osbourne
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $84.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•