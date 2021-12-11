How to Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Live on ESPN+
One of the most anticipated fights of the year comes to ESPN+ and not a moment too soon. Current UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira defends his title for the first time against top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, the former interim Lightweight Champion, last seen watching Connor McGregor fall to the floor after breaking his leg. Will Oliveria’s first title defense be a success? Or will Poirier stake his claim as the top lightweight fighter on the planet? Find out this Saturday, December 11, on ESPN+.
How to Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Live Online
- When: Saturday, December 11 starting at 6:15 PM ET (early prelims); 8 PM ET (prelims) 10 PM ET (main card)
- TV: ESPN2 (prelims)
- Streaming: Watch on ESPN+ PPV and with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
- Cost: $69.99
Background and Fight Card
After a rough 2-4 stretch between 2015-17, Oliveira has rebounded, winning his last 9 fights en route to becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion. He faces his toughest opponent yet in Poirier, who enters on an impressive run of his own, including two wins over former top fighter in the world Connor McGregor. The other fight of note on the card is the Women’s Bantamweight title fight between current champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Pena. Nunes is currently a dual champion, holding the Flyweight title in addition to her Bantamweight crown, and hasn’t lost a UFC fight in nearly 7 years. Nunes is the heaviest favorite of the night by far according to DraftKings Sportsbook at -900 odds.
UFC 269 Fight Card
Main Card
|Weight class
|Stipulation
|Lightweight
|Charles Oliveira (c)
|vs.
|Dustin Poirier
|Match for the UFC Lightweight Championship
|Women’s Bantamweight
|Amanda Nunes (c)
|vs.
|Julianna Peña
|Match for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
|Welterweight
|Geoff Neal
|vs.
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Flyweight
|Kai Kara-France
|vs.
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|Raulian Paiva
|vs.
|Sean O’Malley
Prelims
|Weight class
|Stipulation
|Featherweight
|Josh Emmett
|vs.
|Dan Ige
|Bantamweight
|Pedro Munhoz
|vs.
|Dominick Cruz
|Heavyweight
|Augusto Sakai
|vs.
|Tai Tuivasa
|Middleweight
|Jordan Wright
|vs.
|Bruno Silva
Early Prelims
|Weight class
|Stipulation
|Middleweight
|André Muniz
|vs.
|Eryk Anders
|Women’s Flyweight
|Miranda Maverick
|vs.
|Erin Blanchfield
|Featherweight
|Ryan Hall
|vs.
|Darrick Minner
|Bantamweight
|Randy Costa
|vs.
|Tony Kelley
|Catchweight (129 Ib)
|Gillian Robertson
|vs.
|Priscila Cachoeira
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•