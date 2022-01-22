How to Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

UFC 270, the first big UFC event of 2022, airs live this Saturday, January 22, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Here’s how you can watch all the action.

How to Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Live

Reminder — this is the first event to fall under ESPN+'s new UFC PPV pricing. The event will cost $74.99 (up from $69.99) and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will also change to $99.98 (from $89.98).

Background and Fight Card

The main event is a heavyweight title unification bout between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and undefeated interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). This will be Ngannou’s first title defense, though Ngannou has won 15 of his last 17 fights and overall has 11 first-round finishes. Gane captured the interim title with a TKO win over UFC vet Derrick Lewis in August. Currently, Ngannou is the underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +125 moneyline odds. Gane enters as the -145 favorite.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch and trilogy fight between the current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5) and the man he defeated to win the title, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2). Initially featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, Moreno is the first native of Mexico to hold a UFC title.

Also featured on the card is Said Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s the full card:

UFC 270 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation Heavyweight Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) For the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship Flyweight Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo For the UFC Flyweight Championship Welterweight Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho Bantamweight Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov Middleweight Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman

Prelims

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation Featherweight Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain Bantamweight Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez Welterweight Michael Morales vs. Trevon Giles

Early Prelims

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation Bantamweight Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira Lightweight Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdéz Women’s Strawweight Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Flyweight Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

