How to Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

UFC 270, the first big UFC event of 2022, airs live this Saturday, January 22, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Here’s how you can watch all the action.

How to Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Live

Reminder — this is the first event to fall under ESPN+'s new UFC PPV pricing. The event will cost $74.99 (up from $69.99) and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will also change to $99.98 (from $89.98).

Background and Fight Card

The main event is a heavyweight title unification bout between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and undefeated interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). This will be Ngannou’s first title defense, though Ngannou has won 15 of his last 17 fights and overall has 11 first-round finishes. Gane captured the interim title with a TKO win over UFC vet Derrick Lewis in August. Currently, Ngannou is the underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +125 moneyline odds. Gane enters as the -145 favorite.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch and trilogy fight between the current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5) and the man he defeated to win the title, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2). Initially featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, Moreno is the first native of Mexico to hold a UFC title.

Also featured on the card is Said Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s the full card:

UFC 270 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation
Heavyweight Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) For the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship
Flyweight Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo For the UFC Flyweight Championship
Welterweight Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho
Bantamweight Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Middleweight Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman

Prelims

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation
Featherweight Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain
Bantamweight Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
Welterweight Michael Morales vs. Trevon Giles

Early Prelims

Weight class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Stipulation
Bantamweight Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Lightweight Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdéz
Women’s Strawweight Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Women’s Flyweight Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

UFC 270: Live Weigh-In Show

