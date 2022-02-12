How to Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
UFC returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, February 12, with an electrifying Middleweight championship rematch with Israel Adesanya facing off with No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET, which is only available with a subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2
- When: Saturday, February 12 starting at 6 PM ET (early prelims)/8 PM ET (prelims)/10 PM ET (main card)
- TV: Main Event: ESPN+ / Prelims: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
- Streaming: Get the Fight for $74.99 or $99.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+
In UFC 271’s pay-per-view co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide in a 265-pound brawl. Adesanya and Whittaker are expected to enter the Octagon around midnight.
The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 PM ET with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET.
Background and Fight Card
This Saturday, Israel Adesanya makes his fourth defense of the middleweight title when he faces former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 in Houston. Adesanya won the interim title in April 2019 and unified with a win against Whittaker in October of that year. Whittaker earned the rematch with three straight wins against top-five contenders and hasn’t lost since the first fight with Adesanya.
Adesanya is now widely known as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world and ranks third in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. So far, the defining moment of his career was his destruction of Whittaker. Adesanya has never lost at middleweight.
Whittaker is a 10-year UFC veteran and once had a nine-fight winning streak that saw him win the middleweight title and successfully defend it twice. That streak ended with the loss to Adesanya. Whittaker didn’t seek an immediate rematch, which allowed Adesanya to pursue becoming a two-division champion. The 31-year-old is still considered one of the most imposing figures in the sport.
UFC 271 Fight Card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa; Heavyweights
- Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson; Middleweights
- Kyler Philips vs. Marcelo Rojo; Bantamweights
- Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast; Lightweights
Prelims
- Andre Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa; Heavyweights
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill; Flyweights
- William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin; Heavyweights
Early Prelims
- Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence; Bantamweights
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano; Lightweights
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant; Light Heavyweights
- AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun; Middleweights
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov; Bantamweights
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Diamond; Welterweights
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.