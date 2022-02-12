How to Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

UFC returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, February 12, with an electrifying Middleweight championship rematch with Israel Adesanya facing off with No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET, which is only available with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

In UFC 271’s pay-per-view co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide in a 265-pound brawl. Adesanya and Whittaker are expected to enter the Octagon around midnight.

The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 PM ET with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET.

Background and Fight Card

This Saturday, Israel Adesanya makes his fourth defense of the middleweight title when he faces former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 in Houston. Adesanya won the interim title in April 2019 and unified with a win against Whittaker in October of that year. Whittaker earned the rematch with three straight wins against top-five contenders and hasn’t lost since the first fight with Adesanya.

Adesanya is now widely known as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world and ranks third in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. So far, the defining moment of his career was his destruction of Whittaker. Adesanya has never lost at middleweight.

Whittaker is a 10-year UFC veteran and once had a nine-fight winning streak that saw him win the middleweight title and successfully defend it twice. That streak ended with the loss to Adesanya. Whittaker didn’t seek an immediate rematch, which allowed Adesanya to pursue becoming a two-division champion. The 31-year-old is still considered one of the most imposing figures in the sport.

UFC 271 Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa; Heavyweights

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson; Middleweights

Kyler Philips vs. Marcelo Rojo; Bantamweights

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast; Lightweights

Prelims

Andre Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa; Heavyweights

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill; Flyweights

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin; Heavyweights

Early Prelims