How to Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Live On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
Former friends and American Top Team teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their feud in the octagon at UFC 272 live from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to this headliner, UFC 272 has plenty of other star power, including Alex Oliveira, Greg Hardy, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more, but we’re all here for the main event. You can watch the entire event on ESPN+ — with prelims also available on ESPN — on Saturday, March 5 starting at 6 p.m. ET.
- When: Saturday, March 5 starting at 6 PM ET (early prelims); 8 PM ET (prelims); 10 PM ET (main card)
- TV: Main Event: ESPN+ / Prelims: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
- Streaming: Get the Fight for $74.99 or $99.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+
The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 PM ET with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
About UFC 272 and Fight Card
Who says that only pro wrestling has drama-filled storylines? Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington finally meet in the ring after a highly-publicized feud that erupted between the former American Top Team teammates, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.
Covington parted ways with American Top Team in May 2020 due in part to verbal altercations about allegedly ripping off coaches, jealousy over meteoric rises, and — of course — a future welterweight title shot.
The top-ranked Covington is currently the moneyline favorite at -320 to score the victory over the sixth-ranked Masvidal. The winner will likely face the pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter in the world Kamaru Usman for his welterweight title.
Main Card
|Weight Class
|Fighter
|vs.
|Fighter
|Welterweight
|Colby Covington
|vs.
|Jorge Masvidal
|Catchweight (160 lb)
|Rafael dos Anjos
|vs.
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|Edson Barboza
|vs.
|Bryce Mitchell
|Welterweight
|Kevin Holland
|vs.
|Alex Oliveira
|Heavyweight
|Sergey Spivak
|vs.
|Greg Hardy
Prelims
|Weight Class
|Fighter
|vs.
|Fighter
|Lightweight
|Jalin Turner
|vs.
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Women’s Strawweight
|Marina Rodriguez
|vs.
|Yan Xiaonan
|Light Heavyweight
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|vs.
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Women’s Flyweight
|Maryna Moroz
|vs.
|Mariya Agapova
Early Prelims
|Weight Class
|Fighter
|vs.
|Fighter
|Featherweight
|Brian Kelleher
|vs.
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Flyweight
|Tim Elliott
|vs.
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Lightweight
|Devonte Smith
|vs.
|Ľudovít Klein
|Light Heavyweight
|Michał Oleksiejczuk
|vs.
|Dustin Jacoby
