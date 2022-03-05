Former friends and American Top Team teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their feud in the octagon at UFC 272 live from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to this headliner, UFC 272 has plenty of other star power, including Alex Oliveira, Greg Hardy, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more, but we’re all here for the main event. You can watch the entire event on ESPN+ — with prelims also available on ESPN — on Saturday, March 5 starting at 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 PM ET with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET.

About UFC 272 and Fight Card

Who says that only pro wrestling has drama-filled storylines? Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington finally meet in the ring after a highly-publicized feud that erupted between the former American Top Team teammates, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Covington parted ways with American Top Team in May 2020 due in part to verbal altercations about allegedly ripping off coaches, jealousy over meteoric rises, and — of course — a future welterweight title shot.

The top-ranked Covington is currently the moneyline favorite at -320 to score the victory over the sixth-ranked Masvidal. The winner will likely face the pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter in the world Kamaru Usman for his welterweight title.

Main Card

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter Welterweight Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Catchweight (160 lb) Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell Welterweight Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira Heavyweight Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelims

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey Women’s Strawweight Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan Light Heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Women’s Flyweight Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Prelims

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter Featherweight Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov Lightweight Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein Light Heavyweight Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

All Live TV Streaming Options