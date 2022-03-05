 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Live On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Former friends and American Top Team teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their feud in the octagon at UFC 272 live from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to this headliner, UFC 272 has plenty of other star power, including Alex Oliveira, Greg Hardy, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more, but we’re all here for the main event. You can watch the entire event on ESPN+ — with prelims also available on ESPN — on Saturday, March 5 starting at 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will carry the prelims at 8 PM ET with early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET.

Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$6.99 / month
espnplus.com

About UFC 272 and Fight Card

Who says that only pro wrestling has drama-filled storylines? Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington finally meet in the ring after a highly-publicized feud that erupted between the former American Top Team teammates, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Covington parted ways with American Top Team in May 2020 due in part to verbal altercations about allegedly ripping off coaches, jealousy over meteoric rises, and — of course — a future welterweight title shot.

The top-ranked Covington is currently the moneyline favorite at -320 to score the victory over the sixth-ranked Masvidal. The winner will likely face the pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter in the world Kamaru Usman for his welterweight title.

Main Card

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter
Welterweight Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Catchweight (160 lb) Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Featherweight Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Welterweight Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Heavyweight Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelims

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter
Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Women’s Strawweight Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Light Heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Women’s Flyweight Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Prelims

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter
Featherweight Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Lightweight Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein
Light Heavyweight Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Top Finishes From UFC 272 Fighters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.