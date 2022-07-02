How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Live Without Cable

For the first time ever, a numbered UFC event will take place on ABC. UFC 276 will feature names from UFC’s past, present, and future, with a pair of fantastic co-main events including Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier. Live coverage begins this Saturday, July 2, at 6 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About UFC 276

In the main event of UFC 276, middleweight champion “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya (22-1, 15 KOs) will face Jared Cannonier (15-5, 10 KOs) who is currently ranked No. 2 in the division. The only loss to mar Adesanya’s record came at the light heavyweight level. Cannonier, who formerly competed as a Heavyweight and later as a Light Heavyweight, has won five of his last six outings.

The co-main event features featherweight belt holder Alexander Volkanovski (24-1, 12 KOs) fighting former champ Max Holloway (23-6, 10 KOs) for the third time. Holloway lost the title to Volkanovski in Dec. 2019 and then lost the rematch eight months later. Volkanovski has won 21 consecutive bouts since his lone loss, all the way back in 2013. Holloway has taken two unanimous decisions since those fights to earn another rematch.

Top highlights of the Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone — who has the third most fights (37) in UFC history — will face Jim Miller — who has the most fights (39) in UFC history; both tied at 23 UFC wins (along with Andrei Arlovski). The winner will hold sole possession of the most wins in UFC history.

Undefeated Ian “The Future” Garry — who is on his way to becoming the next great Irish UFC superstar — will take on Gabriel Green.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan; Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinnibbio.

UFC 276 Match Card

Main Card

Weight class Fighter vs. Fighter Middleweight Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway Middleweight Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira Welterweight Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Prelims

Weight class Fighter vs. Fighter Lightweight Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner Welterweight Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green Welterweight Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone Middleweight Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Prelims

Weight class Fighter vs. Fighter Middleweight Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz Women’s Flyweight Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber Women’s Bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

All Live TV Streaming Options