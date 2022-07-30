How to Watch UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes Live Without Cable

UFC heads to Dallas for one of the most highly-anticipated cards of the year, UFC 277. The main event is a champion-versus-champion rematch for the women’s bantamweight title between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena defeated Nunes for the belt last December via submission, and while Nunes is still the women’s featherweight champion, she no doubt wants to make history as the first-ever two-time women’s bantamweight champ. You can watch UFC 277 on the ESPN family of networks using a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and ESPN+ PPV.

About UFC 277

Julianna Peña (12-4) and Amanda Nunes (21-5) meet inside the Octagon for a second time following their recent stint coaching “The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes.” Peña will make her first defense as women’s bantamweight champion after finishing Nunes via submission last December and becoming the first fighter to bring Nunes down since 2014. After her big win, Peña also became the third women’s fighter to win a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and a UFC Championship.

Nunes, who is widely considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, will seek revenge as she aims to become the first fighter to regain the bantamweight title. Before her loss to Peña, she was on a 12-fight winning streak, including nine title fights across two divisions. She still holds the women’s featherweight title, and is tied for the most wins, and has the most finishes among women’s fighters.

The co-main event features an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) and rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) who meet for the second time. Moreno took a unanimous decision in their first fight back in December 2019 and looks to reclaim a piece of the title he’s been battling for with reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is currently out with a broken hand. The other fight of interest on the card sees heavyweight knockout king Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC 277 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighters Stipulation Main Julianna Peña (C) vs. Amanda Nunes UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Interim UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich Undercard Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Stipulation Feature Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger Undercard Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab Undercard Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Stipulation Feature Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt Undercard Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim Undercard Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria Undercard Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

