How to Watch UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes Live Without Cable
UFC heads to Dallas for one of the most highly-anticipated cards of the year, UFC 277. The main event is a champion-versus-champion rematch for the women’s bantamweight title between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena defeated Nunes for the belt last December via submission, and while Nunes is still the women’s featherweight champion, she no doubt wants to make history as the first-ever two-time women’s bantamweight champ. You can watch UFC 277 on the ESPN family of networks using a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and ESPN+ PPV.
How to Watch UFC 277 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
- When: Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET (Early Prelims); 7 p.m. ET (Prelims); 10 p.m. ET (Main Card)
- TV: ABC, ESPN (Prelims) | ESPN+ PPV (Main card)
- Streaming: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, ESPN+, and on ESPN+ PPV
About UFC 277
Julianna Peña (12-4) and Amanda Nunes (21-5) meet inside the Octagon for a second time following their recent stint coaching “The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes.” Peña will make her first defense as women’s bantamweight champion after finishing Nunes via submission last December and becoming the first fighter to bring Nunes down since 2014. After her big win, Peña also became the third women’s fighter to win a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and a UFC Championship.
Nunes, who is widely considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, will seek revenge as she aims to become the first fighter to regain the bantamweight title. Before her loss to Peña, she was on a 12-fight winning streak, including nine title fights across two divisions. She still holds the women’s featherweight title, and is tied for the most wins, and has the most finishes among women’s fighters.
The co-main event features an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) and rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) who meet for the second time. Moreno took a unanimous decision in their first fight back in December 2019 and looks to reclaim a piece of the title he’s been battling for with reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is currently out with a broken hand. The other fight of interest on the card sees heavyweight knockout king Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich.
UFC 277 Fight Card
card subject to change
Main Card
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Stipulation
|Main
|Julianna Peña (C) vs. Amanda Nunes
|UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
|Interim UFC Flyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
|Undercard
|Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
|Undercard
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Stipulation
|Feature
|Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
|Undercard
|Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
|Undercard
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
|Undercard
|Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia
Early Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Stipulation
|Feature
|Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt
|Undercard
|Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
|Undercard
|Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
|Undercard
|Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•