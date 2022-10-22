 Skip to Content
Newsletter
How to Watch UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the hottest UFC PPVs in recent memory pops off this Saturday when UFC 280 originates from Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 22. The main event features a matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship, and the co-main event features a Bantamweight Championship bout between the champ Aljamain Sterling and challenger T.J. Dillashaw. We’ll also see a fight full of bad blood between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. The action starts at 10:30 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ and the main card kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $74.99. You can order UCF 280 with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 280

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET (Prelims); 2 p.m. ET (Main Card)
  • Where: Prelims: ESPNEWS, ESPN+ | Main Card: ESPN+ PPV
  • Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+

In addition to the live stream, ESPN+ will offer an encore presentation of the PPV card on Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

About UFC 280

According to MMA experts, UFC 280 has all the makings of an all-time UFC event, and the top three fights on the card are a big reason why.

The vacant UFC lightweight title will be decided in a main-event bout between No. 1 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (33-8) and No. 4 Islam Makhachev (21-1). Former champ Oliveira looks to reclaim the title after he was stripped of it for missing weight back in May. Oliveira enters on an 11-fight win streak and is currently the record-holder for most submission victories and most finishes in UFC history. Makhachev sits one behind Oliveira in the consecutive wins department heading into Saturday’s main event and is riding a 10-fight win streak of his own.

The co-main is a bantamweight title fight between current champion Aljamain Sterling and second-ranked TJ Dillashaw. Sterling, who’s coming with a seven-fight win streak, will defend his title for the second time. Dillashaw is a two-time former champion and if he can reclaim the bantamweight title, he would be the second fighter in UFC history to claim the same belt on three separate occasions.

We’ll also get to see a highly-anticipated bantamweight matchup between No. 1 ranked Petr Yan and No. 11 Sean O’Malley. These two got into it basically any time they were across from each other and will hopefully keep their bad blood boiling into Saturday.

UFC 280 Fight Card*

Matchup Weight Class Stipulation
Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Lightweight UFC Lightweight Championship (Vacant)
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. TJ Dillashaw Bantamweight UFC Bantamweight Championship
Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley Bantamweight
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot Catchweight
Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady Welterweight
Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho Middleweight
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Welterweight
Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson Middleweight
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon Flyweight
Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg Women’s Bantamweight
  • Card subject to change. An existing fight between Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida was scratched due to “weight management” issues.
    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Petr Yan shoves Sean O'Malley during First Face Off | UFC 280 Press Conference

