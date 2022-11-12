How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Live Without Cable

UFC 281, featuring two highly anticipated championship bouts, will be coming to ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, Nov. 12. The main event will feature reining middleweight champ Israel Adesanya as he prepares to defend his crown against the Brazilian knockout specialist Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, the co-main event double-header pops off in the strawweight division, as two-time champion Carla Esparza tries to keep her title against striking phenom Zhang Weili, UFC’s first and only champion who hails from China. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, and main prelims will air on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Finally, the pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. for $74.99. You can order UCF 281 with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 281

About UFC 281

UFC 281 features two title bouts that no mixed martial arts aficionado should miss.

Israel Adesanya sits at a career mark of 23-1, and this match will be his sixth title defense opportunity. But he’ll have his hands full with Alex Pereira, whose career record sits at 6-1. Pereira may be a newer fighter, but he cannot be underestimated. He knocks out opponents at a rate of 83%, marking a relentless and hard-striking fighter.

In the women’s title bout, Carla Esparza (20-6) will face the only Chinese champion in UFC history, Zhang Weili (22-3). Weili is also a knockout artist, while Esparza wins the majority of her matches by outlasting her opponents. Who will walk away the women’s strawweight champion?

UFC 281 not only features two championship fights, but a highly anticipated lightweight bout between fan-favorite Dustin Poirier (28-7) and Michael Chandler (23-7), who has delivered action-packed bouts since entering the UFC last year. Also on the card, former UFC lightweight champion and future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar (23-10), taking on his final career battle before retiring from MMA, faces rising bantamweight talent, Chris Gutierrez (18-3). Edgar is arguably one of the most respected fighters of the past two decades.

UFC 281 Fight Card

Time (ET) Type Matchup Weight Class Stipulation 6 p.m. Feature Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar Lightweight Undercard Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez Strawweight Undercard Michael Trizano vs. SeungWoo Choi Featherweight Undercard Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Undercard Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 8 p.m. Feature Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano Lightweight Undercard Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight Undercard Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann Flyweight Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman Middleweight 10 p.m. Main Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Alex Pereira Middleweight UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Carla Esparza (C) vs. Zhang Weili Strawweight UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Undercard Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Lightweight Undercard Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight Undercard Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles Lightweight

How to Stream UFC 281 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch UFC 281 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with ESPN+.

