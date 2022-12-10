How to Watch UFC 282, Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Live Without Cable

The UFC light heavyweight championship is on the line on Saturday, Dec. 10, as former champion Jan Blachowicz will face the up-and-coming Magomed Ankalaev for the title on ESPN+. The event will also feature the pay-per-view debut of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, the former Cage Warrior from the U.K. Elsewhere on the card, Raul Rosas Jr. will debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history, at age 18. You can watch all the action of UFC 282 with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 282

When: Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10, main event begins at 10 p.m.

Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10, main event begins at 10 p.m.

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About UFC 282

The main event will feature former champion and No. 2 Jan Blachowicz (29-9) taking on surging No.3 Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

The PPV portion of the event will also feature newcomer, English lightweight and former Cage Warrior in the U.K., Paddy Pimblett (19-3) facing formidable fighter Jared Gordon (19-5) in the co-feature. The undercard includes welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) battling Alex Morono (22-7), middleweights Darren Till (18-4-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2), and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Ilia Topuria (12-0). On the Prelims Feature is Raul Rosas, Jr. (6-0), making his debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history. He takes on contender Jay Perrin (10-6) in a bantamweight battle.

Check out a full schedule of the preliminary and main events. UFC 282 is a PPV event, and will cost $69.99 for existing ESPN+ customers, or $74.99 for new customers.

Time (ET) Type Matchup 10 p.m. Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev Co-Main Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono Undercard Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria 8 p.m. Feature Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin Undercard Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley 7 p.m. Feature Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez Undercard TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva 6 p.m. Undercard Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva Undercard Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Can You Stream UFC 282 For Free?

Not at this time. UFC 282 is a pay-per-view event exclusively streamed on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UFC 282 on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

