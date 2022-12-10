 Skip to Content
How to Watch UFC 282, Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Live Without Cable

David Satin

The UFC light heavyweight championship is on the line on Saturday, Dec. 10, as former champion Jan Blachowicz will face the up-and-coming Magomed Ankalaev for the title on ESPN+. The event will also feature the pay-per-view debut of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, the former Cage Warrior from the U.K. Elsewhere on the card, Raul Rosas Jr. will debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history, at age 18. You can watch all the action of UFC 282 with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 282

  • When: Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10, main event begins at 10 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About UFC 282

The main event will feature former champion and No. 2 Jan Blachowicz (29-9) taking on surging No.3 Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

The PPV portion of the event will also feature newcomer, English lightweight and former Cage Warrior in the U.K., Paddy Pimblett (19-3) facing formidable fighter Jared Gordon (19-5) in the co-feature. The undercard includes welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) battling Alex Morono (22-7), middleweights Darren Till (18-4-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2), and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Ilia Topuria (12-0). On the Prelims Feature is Raul Rosas, Jr. (6-0), making his debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history. He takes on contender Jay Perrin (10-6) in a bantamweight battle.

Check out a full schedule of the preliminary and main events. UFC 282 is a PPV event, and will cost $69.99 for existing ESPN+ customers, or $74.99 for new customers.

Time (ET) Type Matchup
10 p.m. Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Co-Main Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Undercard Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
8 p.m. Feature Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
Undercard Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
7 p.m. Feature Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Undercard TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
6 p.m. Undercard Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva
Undercard Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Can You Stream UFC 282 For Free?

Not at this time. UFC 282 is a pay-per-view event exclusively streamed on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UFC 282 on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $9.99 / month
    espnplus.com

Check out a Promo for Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

