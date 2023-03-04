How to Watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Live Online

UFC 285 marks the highly-anticipated return of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones, as he seeks to claim the vacant Heavyweight Championship in a dream matchup against former UFC interim Heavyweight Champ Ciryl Gane. Jones is considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and would love to go down in the history books as a champion of two divisions. You can watch UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET (early prelims), 8 p.m. ET (prelims), and 10 p.m. ET (main card) on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Watch all the action with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

About UFC 285

UFC 285 features a stacked card, consisting of many of the top fighters currently participating in the sport. Obviously, this impressive list starts with Jon Jones, who many regard as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever. Jones dominated the light heavyweight division throughout the 2010s and defeated some marquee names to defend his title a record 14 times. He will fight his first match in over three years in a new division against a powerful opponent.

Gane will have his hands full with Jones but is far from out-classed. Gane enters the fight as the top-ranked heavyweight in UFC and has exclusively competed in the heavyweight division throughout his career. Gane also has some notable names on his list of foes, including Junior dos Santos and Derrick Lewis. A victory over Jones would certainly catapult Gane into the stratosphere among top UFC fighters.

Also on the card is Flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, who will defend her title against surging contender Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko aims for her 10th consecutive victory and the eighth defense of her 125-pound title, breaking the record for total women’s UFC title defenses. Grasso comes in with four consecutive wins since making the move to flyweight in 2020.

The undercard will feature former champion and Penn State Nittany Lion Bo Nickal, who takes his 3-0 record up against UFC veteran Jamie Pickett. We’ll also get to see the return of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, Shavat Rakhmonov, Derek Brunson, Amanda Ribas, and more.

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card Beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Place on Card Fight Weight Class Stipulation Main Event Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Heavyweight Match for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight Match for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Undercard Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight Undercard Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner Lightweight Undercard Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett Middleweight

Prelims Beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Place on Card Fight Weight Class Feature Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones Bantamweight Undercard Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight Undercard Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight

Early Prelims Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET

Place on Card Fight Weight Class Feature Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan Welterweight Undercard Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman Bantamweight Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat Bantamweight Undercard Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov Lightweight

Can you watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 285 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

