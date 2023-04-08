How to Watch UFC 287 Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

The UFC takes its talents to South Beach for UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, April 8. The card is stacked with talented fighters looking to get themselves into the title picture — or reclaim the gold. The main event features a rematch between defending UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira and formerly undefeated champion Israel Adesanya. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, with prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

When: Saturday, April 8 at 6 PM ET (early prelims), 8 PM ET (prelims), 10 PM ET (main card)

Where: Early Prelims on ESPN+, Prelims on ESPNEWS, Main Card on ESPN+ PPV

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

About UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Pereira shockingly defeated Adesanya by knockout in November. Adesanya, who was undefeated at middleweight and the reigning champ, looks for the chance to reclaim the belt and finally defeat his biggest rival. Israel Adesanya was atop the MMA world during his initial run as UFC Middleweight Champion. He was undefeated, in the running for top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, and on a five-match defense streak. Then, Alex Pereira showed up and knocked out his longtime rival. Pereira is now 3-0 against Adesanya across kickboxing and MMA — can he make it four straight this Saturday?

In the co-main event, Miami cult hero Jorge Masvidal returns home to take on top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. Burns looks to secure his second finish in a row and make a statement that puts him back into the Championship mix. Fighting in his backyard of Miami for the first time since 2010, Masvidal looks to get back in the win column and re-enter the welterweight Top 10. A loss to Burns could be the end for Masvidal, who has teased retirement following an up-and-down stretch over the past few months.

What Is the Complete Card for UFC 286?

Main Card Beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup Stipulation 10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Undercard Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Prelims Beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup 8 p.m. Feature Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum Undercard Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Undercard Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer Undercard Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early Prelims Beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup 6 p.m. Feature Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Igancio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden Undercard Shayilan Neurdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia Undercard Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

Can you watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 287 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.