How to Watch UFC 287 Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
The UFC takes its talents to South Beach for UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, April 8. The card is stacked with talented fighters looking to get themselves into the title picture — or reclaim the gold. The main event features a rematch between defending UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira and formerly undefeated champion Israel Adesanya. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, with prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.
How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 6 PM ET (early prelims), 8 PM ET (prelims), 10 PM ET (main card)
- Where: Early Prelims on ESPN+, Prelims on ESPNEWS, Main Card on ESPN+ PPV
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.
About UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2
Pereira shockingly defeated Adesanya by knockout in November. Adesanya, who was undefeated at middleweight and the reigning champ, looks for the chance to reclaim the belt and finally defeat his biggest rival. Israel Adesanya was atop the MMA world during his initial run as UFC Middleweight Champion. He was undefeated, in the running for top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, and on a five-match defense streak. Then, Alex Pereira showed up and knocked out his longtime rival. Pereira is now 3-0 against Adesanya across kickboxing and MMA — can he make it four straight this Saturday?
In the co-main event, Miami cult hero Jorge Masvidal returns home to take on top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. Burns looks to secure his second finish in a row and make a statement that puts him back into the Championship mix. Fighting in his backyard of Miami for the first time since 2010, Masvidal looks to get back in the win column and re-enter the welterweight Top 10. A loss to Burns could be the end for Masvidal, who has teased retirement following an up-and-down stretch over the past few months.
What Is the Complete Card for UFC 286?
Main Card Beginning at 10 p.m. ET
|Time (ET)
|Place on Card
|Matchup
|Stipulation
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya
|UFC Middleweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
|Undercard
|Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Undercard
|Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Prelims Beginning at 8 p.m. ET
|Time (ET)
|Place on Card
|Matchup
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Undercard
|Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro
|Undercard
|Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
|Undercard
|Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Early Prelims Beginning at 6 p.m. ET
|Time (ET)
|Place on Card
|Matchup
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez
|Undercard
|Igancio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
|Undercard
|Shayilan Neurdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
|Undercard
|Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Can you watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 for Free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 287 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.
What devices can you use to stream UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.