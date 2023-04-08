 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 287 Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The UFC takes its talents to South Beach for UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, April 8. The card is stacked with talented fighters looking to get themselves into the title picture — or reclaim the gold. The main event features a rematch between defending UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira and formerly undefeated champion Israel Adesanya. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, with prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

About UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Pereira shockingly defeated Adesanya by knockout in November. Adesanya, who was undefeated at middleweight and the reigning champ, looks for the chance to reclaim the belt and finally defeat his biggest rival. Israel Adesanya was atop the MMA world during his initial run as UFC Middleweight Champion. He was undefeated, in the running for top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, and on a five-match defense streak. Then, Alex Pereira showed up and knocked out his longtime rival. Pereira is now 3-0 against Adesanya across kickboxing and MMA — can he make it four straight this Saturday?

In the co-main event, Miami cult hero Jorge Masvidal returns home to take on top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. Burns looks to secure his second finish in a row and make a statement that puts him back into the Championship mix. Fighting in his backyard of Miami for the first time since 2010, Masvidal looks to get back in the win column and re-enter the welterweight Top 10. A loss to Burns could be the end for Masvidal, who has teased retirement following an up-and-down stretch over the past few months.

What Is the Complete Card for UFC 286?

Main Card Beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup Stipulation
10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Undercard Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Prelims Beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup
8 p.m. Feature Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Undercard Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro
Undercard Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
Undercard Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early Prelims Beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup
6 p.m. Feature Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez
Undercard Igancio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
Undercard Shayilan Neurdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
Undercard Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

Can you watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 287 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $9.99 / month
    espnplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.