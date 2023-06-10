 Skip to Content
How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

UFC returns to Vancouver, BC for UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. The main event will see current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes face top challenger Irene Aldana. Aldana steps in for Julianna Pena, who had to withdraw from her third match with Nunes due to a rib injury, and aims to make the most of her opportunity. UFC 289 airs live on Saturday, June 10, on ESPN+. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, with prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana

About UFC 289

Amanda Nunes makes her first title defense since winning back the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship from Julianna Pena at UFC 277 against Irene Aldana, who enters with a 4-1 record in her last five matches. Prior to her loss to Pena, though, Nunes was on a 12-match winning streak, including victories against some of the top women’s fighters of all time. During her historic run, she knocked out Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm, and tapped out Miesha Tate. Now, she looks to add one more name to the list in Aldana.

Charles Oliveira has been near the top of the Lightweight Championship scene for years and enters this fight looking for another victory to put him right back into the conversation. In his last fight, Oliveira tapped to Islam Makhachev’s arm triangle in the second round to lose out on the vacated Lightweight title, of which Oliveira was stripped at UFC 274 due to missing weight. A victory over #4 lightweight Beneil Dariush would thrust Oliveira right back into the spotlight, but a loss could propel his opponent to his first opportunity at UFC gold.

What is the complete card for UFC 289?

(Card subject to change.)

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Weight class Matchup Stipulation
Women’s Bantamweight Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana Match for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
Lightweight Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Middleweight Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Pre-lims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Weight class Matchup
Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Women’s Flyweight Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng
Featherweight Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early Prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Weight class Matchup
Flyweight David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg
Women’s Strawweight Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira

Can you watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 289 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $9.99 / month
    espnplus.com

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana - The GOAT Is Back | Official Trailer

