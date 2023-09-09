 Skip to Content
How to Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

At UFC 293, “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya begins his second reign as UFC Middleweight Champion against no. 5 middleweight Sean Strickland. Both fighters are no stranger to the spotlight, with over a dozen UFC main events between the two of them. Adesanya defended his title five times before losing it to Alex Pereira the first time around — can he start another streak tonight? Find out this Saturday, Sept 9. at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims airing on ESPNEWS. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 293

About UFC 293

Outside of the card, we’ll see a heavyweight battle between fan-favorites Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, as they meet in the explosive co-main event. These fighters have a combined 40 total finishes in 50 career wins (80% finish rate) with 28 of those in the 1st round. The action will be fast and furious, with the chance of a knockout increasing with every punch thrown.

We’ll also see a key matchup in the flyweight division between Manel Kape and his 16 stoppages in 18 career victories as he takes on undefeated rising contender Felipe Dos Santos (7-0). With a win, DOS Santos could propel himself into a ranked position and potentially a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

What is the complete card for UFC 293?

Card subject to change

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup Stipulation
Main Middleweight Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland Fight for the UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
Undercard Flyweight Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos
Undercard Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
Undercard Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup
Feature Light Heavyweight Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
Undercard Featherweight Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
Undercard Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
Undercard Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup
Feature Welterweight Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke
Undercard Featherweight Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
Undercard Welterweight Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Can you watch UFC 293 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 292 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 293?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: ESPNEWS

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

