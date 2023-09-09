How to Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Live Online Without Cable
At UFC 293, “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya begins his second reign as UFC Middleweight Champion against no. 5 middleweight Sean Strickland. Both fighters are no stranger to the spotlight, with over a dozen UFC main events between the two of them. Adesanya defended his title five times before losing it to Alex Pereira the first time around — can he start another streak tonight? Find out this Saturday, Sept 9. at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims airing on ESPNEWS. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.
How to Watch UFC 293
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
- Where: ESPN+: Entire card | ESPNEWS: prelims only
- Streaming: Get the fight by subscribing to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.
About UFC 293
Outside of the card, we’ll see a heavyweight battle between fan-favorites Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, as they meet in the explosive co-main event. These fighters have a combined 40 total finishes in 50 career wins (80% finish rate) with 28 of those in the 1st round. The action will be fast and furious, with the chance of a knockout increasing with every punch thrown.
We’ll also see a key matchup in the flyweight division between Manel Kape and his 16 stoppages in 18 career victories as he takes on undefeated rising contender Felipe Dos Santos (7-0). With a win, DOS Santos could propel himself into a ranked position and potentially a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.
What is the complete card for UFC 293?
Card subject to change
Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET
|Position on Card
|Weight Class
|Matchup
|Stipulation
|Main
|Middleweight
|Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland
|Fight for the UFC Middleweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Heavyweight
|Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
|Undercard
|Flyweight
|Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos
|Undercard
|Heavyweight
|Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
|Undercard
|Light Heavyweight
|Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET
|Position on Card
|Weight Class
|Matchup
|Feature
|Light Heavyweight
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
|Undercard
|Featherweight
|Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
|Undercard
|Lightweight
|Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
|Undercard
|Lightweight
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET
|Position on Card
|Weight Class
|Matchup
|Feature
|Welterweight
|Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke
|Undercard
|Featherweight
|Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
|Undercard
|Welterweight
|Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
Can you watch UFC 293 for Free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 292 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.
What devices can you use to stream UFC 293?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
