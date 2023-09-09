How to Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Live Online Without Cable

At UFC 293, “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya begins his second reign as UFC Middleweight Champion against no. 5 middleweight Sean Strickland. Both fighters are no stranger to the spotlight, with over a dozen UFC main events between the two of them. Adesanya defended his title five times before losing it to Alex Pereira the first time around — can he start another streak tonight? Find out this Saturday, Sept 9. at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims airing on ESPNEWS. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 293

About UFC 293

Outside of the card, we’ll see a heavyweight battle between fan-favorites Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, as they meet in the explosive co-main event. These fighters have a combined 40 total finishes in 50 career wins (80% finish rate) with 28 of those in the 1st round. The action will be fast and furious, with the chance of a knockout increasing with every punch thrown.

We’ll also see a key matchup in the flyweight division between Manel Kape and his 16 stoppages in 18 career victories as he takes on undefeated rising contender Felipe Dos Santos (7-0). With a win, DOS Santos could propel himself into a ranked position and potentially a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

What is the complete card for UFC 293?

Card subject to change

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup Stipulation Main Middleweight Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland Fight for the UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov Undercard Flyweight Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos Undercard Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane Undercard Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup Feature Light Heavyweight Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung Undercard Featherweight Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi Undercard Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Matchup Feature Welterweight Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke Undercard Featherweight Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda Undercard Welterweight Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Can you watch UFC 293 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 292 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 293?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

