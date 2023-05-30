How to Watch ‘Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“The Ultimate Fighter” returns to ESPN on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET with some serious firepower leading the teams. Season 31 of the mixed martial arts competition show will feature a pair of squads led by two of the biggest names in the sport, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler. Not only will these two face off on “The Ultimate Fighter,” but they also have a fight planned for the near future as well, so you know this will be a season you don’t want to miss. You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler' Premiere

After months of uncertainty concerning his UFC career, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is back as an “Ultimate Fighter” coach for the second time. McGregor’s first stint as coach was in Season 22 when he faced off with fellow UFC legend Uriah Faber. While McGregor didn’t have to face Faber at the end, he’ll likely have his hands full with his opponent this go-around.

Michael Chandler enters “The Ultimate Fighter” as the fifth-ranked lightweight in the world and would love nothing more than to add a victory over McGregor to his resume. Chandler has been on the outside looking in when it comes to the UFC Lightweight Championship, but a marquee victory over McGregor would put him right back in the mix.

Men’s Bantamweight Competitors Name Age Record Mando Gutierrez 26 8-2 Trevor Wells 27 8-3 Carlos Vera 35 12-3 Rico DiSciullo 36 11-2 Cody Gibson 35 19-8 Timur Valiev 32 18-3 Hunter Azure 30 10-3 Brad Katona 31 12-2 Men’s Lightweight Competitors Name Age Record Landon Quiñones 27 7-1 Aaron McKenzie 26 11-2 Nate Jennerman 30 16-5 Lee Hammond 26 5-0 Austin Hubbard 31 15-6 Roosevelt Roberts 19 12-3 Kurt Holobaugh 36 19-7 Jason Knight 20 22-7

Can you watch 'Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler' Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the 'Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler' Premiere episode schedule?

ESPN will be airing ‘The Ultimate Fighter’: Season 31 Premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Episode 1: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Episode 2: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Episode 3: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Episode 4: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Episode 5: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Episode 6: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Episode 7: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Episode 8: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Episode 9: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Episode 10: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Episode 11: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Episode 12: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

What devices can you use to stream 'Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler' Premiere?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Is the ‘Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler’ Official Postshow?

Following each new episode, ESPN+ will present “After TUF” a 11 p.m. ET. The original recap and discussion show hosted by UFC coach, analyst, and former “TUF” contestant Din Thomas will dive into al of the action from that nights episode. Coach Chandler, “TUF” alumni, and other UFC personalities will join Din as co-hosts, along with the winner of each episode.

Following the Tuesday, May 30 premiere episode, UFC Hall of Famer, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and “TUF” 2 winner “Suga” Rashad Evans will join Din as co-host.

