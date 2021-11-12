How to Watch ‘Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
On Disney+ Day, fans of the “Star Wars” franchise can get a closer look at the story of Boba Fett. On November 12, a special titled “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett” will be available to stream. You can watch it with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett’
- When: Friday, November 12
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett’
Few details about “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett” have been released ahead of Disney+ Day. Per the synopsis, the special program will be “celebrating the origins and legacy” of Boba Fett. In honor of the late Jeremy Bulloch, the special will feature some of his most legendary and emotional moments as the bounty hunter.
“Star Wars” fans can also look forward to “The Book of Boba Fett,” which hits Disney+ on December 29.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
Can You Watch ‘Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett’ on Disney+ For Free?
Unfortunately Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial of the service. You can also choose to sign up for Disney+ for $7.99 a month, or for a better value, subscribe to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month.
On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett?’
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.