How to Watch United States vs. Mexico Friendly Soccer Match Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Continental Clásico, a new annual event in which the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will face a top-flight opponent from North, Central, or South America, will kick off its inaugural match on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. For the first edition of the Continental Clásico, the USMNT will take on Mexico live on linear TV via TBS, Telemundo and Universo, as well as streaming simultaneously on HBO Max and Peacock. You can watch it with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico Friendly

About USMNT vs. Mexico Friendly

The USMNT is hoping for its fourth-straight victory against El Tri (the nickname of the Mexican Men’s National soccer team) on American soil dating back to 2021. Mexico has dominated the series between the two teams overall, with a record of 33-22-16. Opponents for the Continental Clásico will rotate every season, though the USMNT will remain a fixture throughout its run.

“The opportunity to build a platform that brings a world-class opponent to the United States each year will be another key step toward making soccer the preeminent sport in our country, and kicking off the event with one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer will no doubt present a unique opportunity for us to engage avid, casual, and multicultural soccer fans alike,” said U.S. Soccer Vice President of Partnership Marketing Kelly Higgins.

How to Stream USMNT vs. Mexico Friendly on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch USMNT vs. Mexico Friendly using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Universo≥ $109.99^
$5		--^
$6
Telemundo---
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Telemundo and TBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Universo, Telemundo, and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TBS + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Universo, Telemundo, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Universo and Telemundo + 25 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of USMNT vs. El Salvador

