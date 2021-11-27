How to Watch UCLA vs. UNLV Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the UNLV Rebels face the #2 UCLA Bruins from Thomas & Mack Center. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UNLV Rebels vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: Stadium

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The UNLV vs. UCLA game will be streaming on Stadium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Stadium on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the UNLV vs. UCLA game on Stadium with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the UNLV vs. UCLA game on Stadium with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UNLV vs. UCLA game on Stadium with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UNLV vs. UCLA game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UNLV vs. UCLA game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UNLV vs. UCLA game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream UNLV vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UNLV vs. UCLA game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UCLA vs. UNLV Game Preview: UNLV faces tough test vs No. 2 UCLA

No. 2 UCLA (5-1) vs. UNLV (4-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA presents a tough challenge for UNLV. UNLV has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. UCLA fell 83-63 to Gonzaga on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 15.8 points to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Rebels. Complementing Hamilton is Royce Hamm Jr., who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaquez has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has an assist on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) over its past three outings while UCLA has assists on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UNLV defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. UCLA has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent through six games (ranking the Bruins 267th).