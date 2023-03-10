How to Watch ‘Unprisoned’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, Hulu brings viewers a new drama-comedy series starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. “ Unprisoned ” follows a father-daughter pair who is finally reunited after years apart. After serving his time in prison, he’s ready to live his life with his daughter and grandson by his side. There are plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments ahead, and you won’t want to miss out. You can begin streaming the series on-demand on Hulu on Friday, March 10. You can watch Unprisoned: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Unprisoned’ Season 1 Premiere

In “Unprisoned,” Washington stars as a therapist named Paige. She’s a single mom to a teenage boy. Their lives completely change when Edwin (Lindo), her father, is released from prison after serving a 17-year sentence on drug-related charges. He moves in with his daughter, which has its pros and cons. They navigate their relationship and boundaries must be set, especially for Paige’s son. As a therapist, Paige has many tools in her toolbox, but her father’s street smarts also come in handy along the way.

The series stars Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh, Brenda Strong, and Jee Young Han. “Unprisoned” is inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s own life. In addition to starring, both Washington and Lindo executive produced the Hulu series. Each 30-minute episode offers insight into Edwin and Paige’s father-daughter relationship and follows the two characters as they grow together while butting heads throughout their journey.

Can you watch ‘Unprisoned’ Season 1 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Unprisoned: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Unprisoned’ Season 1 Premiere Schedule

All episodes of “Unprisoned” Season 1 drop simultaneously on Friday, March 10, so you can binge them all at once.

Viewers in Latin America can stream “Unprisoned” on Star+, while viewers in other territories can find it on Disney+.

‘Unprisoned’ Season 1 Premiere Trailer