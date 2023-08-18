How to Watch ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ Part 1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Noah Lyles is gearing up to try to break records at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The track star is the reigning 200 meter world champion, but he’s set his sights even higher: break Usain Bolt’s world record in the race. Audiences can follow his journey in “Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project,” which will air its first part on Peacock on Friday, Aug. 18 — one day before the 2023 World Track and Field Championships. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project' Part 1
“Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project” will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Lyles’ 2023 outdoor season. Notable moments already captured in Part One include Lyles’ 200m victory at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, which includes a special post-race conversation with the Jamaican legend himself, Usain Bolt – the very man whose 200m world record of 19.19 Lyles is chasing.
Part One will also include Lyles’ wins at the Paris Diamond League meet and the USATF NYC Grand Prix, a unique look at his home training base in Orlando, Fla., and will conclude with his performance at the upcoming USATF Outdoor Championships. Part Two will capture, among other moments, his title defense at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.
Can you watch 'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project' Part 1 for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ Part 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
What is the 'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project' Part 1 episode schedule?
Part One of the series will premiere on Friday, Aug. 18, exclusively on Peacock, and just one day before Lyles will begin his 200m title defense at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.
Part Two will premiere on Friday, Sep. 15, one day before the Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
What devices can you use to stream 'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project' Part 1?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project' Part 1 Trailer
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
