How to Watch US vs. Canada 2022 Women’s World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game Live Online Without Cable

Team USA will face the Canadians to see who will take home the gold in the 2022 World Championships. The Americans defeated the Canadians in the preliminary round 5-2, after falling down 2-0 in the game. Find out if Team USA avenge their Olympic loss to Team Canada on Sunday, September 4 at 1:30 pm ET on NHL Network with a a subscription to Sling TV, which has 50% OFF their first month.

How to Watch the USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the game with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month, meaning you can get Sling Orange or Blue + Sports Extra to stream NHL Network for just $28.50 (which also includes NFL RedZone).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on DIRECTV STREAM

You can stream the game with DIRECTV STREAM with their Ultimate Plan, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can also stream the matchup with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

About US vs. Canada Women’s Hockey

Both of the clear favorites have gone through the the preliminary round with ease. U.S. beat Switzerland 9-0, Finland 6-1, and Japan 10-0. Canada defeated Finland 4-1, Switzerland 4-1, and Japan 9-0. The U.S. topped Czechia 10-1 in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game. Team USA enters the Gold Medal Game having outscored opponents at a 52 to 5 clip.

How to Stream the US vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Women’s World Hockey Championships Gold Medal Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options