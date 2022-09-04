How to Watch US vs. Canada 2022 Women’s World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game Live Online Without Cable
Team USA will face the Canadians to see who will take home the gold in the 2022 World Championships. The Americans defeated the Canadians in the preliminary round 5-2, after falling down 2-0 in the game. Find out if Team USA avenge their Olympic loss to Team Canada on Sunday, September 4 at 1:30 pm ET on NHL Network with a a subscription to Sling TV, which has 50% OFF their first month.
How to Watch the USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game
- When: Sunday, September 4 at 1:30pm ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Stream: Stream with Sling TV and Get Your First Month 50% OFF
How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on Sling
You can also stream the game with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month, meaning you can get Sling Orange or Blue + Sports Extra to stream NHL Network for just $28.50 (which also includes NFL RedZone).
How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on DIRECTV STREAM
You can stream the game with DIRECTV STREAM with their Ultimate Plan, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial.
How to Stream US/Canada Gold Medal Game on NHL Network on fuboTV
You can also stream the matchup with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
About US vs. Canada Women’s Hockey
Both of the clear favorites have gone through the the preliminary round with ease. U.S. beat Switzerland 9-0, Finland 6-1, and Japan 10-0. Canada defeated Finland 4-1, Switzerland 4-1, and Japan 9-0. The U.S. topped Czechia 10-1 in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game. Team USA enters the Gold Medal Game having outscored opponents at a 52 to 5 clip.
How to Stream the US vs. Canada Gold Medal Game
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Women’s World Hockey Championships Gold Medal Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NHL Network
|≥ $104.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-