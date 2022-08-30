 Skip to Content
How to Watch US vs. Canada Women’s 2022 World Hockey Championship Preliminary Game Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After taking home the Gold Medal against Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Olympics – Team USA will face the Canadians for the first time in a tournament in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Championships. The winner of the matchup will take first place of Group A, after each team won their first three games. Find out if Team USA can defeat the Canadian Women’s team on Tuesday, August 30 at 2:00pm ET on NHL Network with a a subscription to Sling TV, which has 50% OFF their first month.

You can also stream the game with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month, meaning you can get Sling Orange or Blue + Sports Extra to stream NHL Network for just $28.50 (which also includes NFL RedZone).

You can stream the World Championships with DIRECTV STREAM with their Ultimate Plan, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial.

You can also stream the matchup with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Both of the clear favorites have gone through the the preliminary round with ease. U.S. beat Switzerland 9-0, Finland 6-1, and Japan 10-0. Canada defeated Finland 4-1, Switzerland 4-1, and Japan 9-0.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Women’s World Hockey Championships — US vs. Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

USA vs. Canada 2022 Gold Medal Match

