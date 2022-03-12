How to Watch US vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry Rematch Game Live For Free Without Cable

After taking home the Gold Medal against Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Olympics – the Canada will face the Americans again in the Rivalry Rematch. Find out if Team USA can avenge the loss in Beijing on Saturday, March 12 at 4:00pm ET on NHL Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the USA vs. Canada Rivalry Rematch

When: Saturday, March 12 at 4:00pm ET

TV: NHL Network

Streaming: NHL Network

About US vs. Canada Women’s Hockey

Both of the clear favorites went through the Olympics largely unopposed. The US secured a pair of 4-1 victories vs. the Czech Republic and Finland to get to this point. Team Canada steamrolled through their opponents en route to the finals, notching an 11-0 win in the quarterfinals vs. Sweden and defeating Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals. The two Scandinavian countries will play in the bronze medal game.

But, Canada held on to a 3-2 victory in the final, after Team USA came back from 3-0 deficit.

How to Stream the US vs. Canada Rivalry Rematch

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game — US vs. Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

