How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team vs Germany International Friendly Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 World Cup is gearing up for its start date in Qatar, but if you just can’t wait to start enjoying some soccer, never fear! The U.S. Women’s National Team is playing an international friendly match against Germany on Thursday, Nov. 10 on FS1. See two of the top squads in the world face off as each prepares for the Women’s World Cup in summer of 2023. You can effortlessly stream the USWNT friendly versus Germany with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The U.S. and Germany have some of the most successful women’s soccer squads in the history of the sport. Between them, the two teams lay claim to 11 of the 15 world championships that have been contested in women’s international soccer. Their most recent meeting at the World Cup in 2015 saw the U.S. team win 2-0. Overall, the USWNT is 22-4-7 against the German team.

But past records mean nothing to this match, as both teams know well. Germany is currently ranked as the number 3 team in the world by FIFA, and is one of only seven nations to have qualified for every Women’s World Cup in history. They’re also on a current winning streak, having recently defeated Turkey, Bulgaria and France. The USWNT will certainly have their hands full, but they’ve never been one to back down from a challenge.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

