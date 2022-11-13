How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly Live For Free Without Cable

If you watched Thursday’s international friendly soccer match between the United States Women’s National Team and Germany and it left you needing to see more from the U.S. square, we’ve got some good news for you. The two squads will play another friendly game on Sunday, Nov. 13 on ESPN. The U.S. lost the first match 2-1, so there’s plenty on the line for the American women on Sunday. You can watch the rematch of two of the best soccer squads in the world as they prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly

About U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly

The first matchup between these two teams in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. didn’t end the way the USWNT would have liked. Star winger Megan Rapinoe tallied a goal, but an unfortunate own-goal proved to be the difference. Germany took the match 2-1, as Klara Bühl’s other tally solidified the win.

Overall, the USWNT now holds a 22-5-7 all-time record against the German team. But past records mean nothing to this match, as both teams know well. Germany is currently ranked as the number 3 team in the world by FIFA and is one of only seven nations to have qualified for every Women’s World Cup in history. They also will be playing with the added confidence of coming off a win. But the USWNT backs down from no challenge and will be eager to redeem themselves on Sunday.

How to Stream U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Germany International Friendly using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services