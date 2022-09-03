 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Nigeria Sept. 3, 2022 Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Get ready for more goal scoring and corner kicks, soccer fans, because the United States Women’s National Team is back in action this weekend. The U.S. will host the first of two friendly matches against the Nigerian Women’s National Team this Saturday, Sept. 3 on FOX. It’s just a friendly, so while the stakes will be low, it offers audiences another chance to watch what have consistently been two of the best women’s soccer teams in the world. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly

About USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly

The U.S. Women’s National Team is a longstanding soccer powerhouse. Most recently, it won the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, outscoring opponents 9-0 in the group stage of the tournament. By reaching the semifinals of that tournament the team also qualified for the 2023 World Cup, and by winning the final it qualified for both the 2024 Summer Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup; so things are going pretty well for the team.

Since the CONCACAF Women’s championship earlier this year, the USWNT has two new additions in Savannah DeMelo and Hallie Mace. The match against Nigeria will be the first chance for fans to see how these new players fit in with the squad.

Nigeria also boasts an impressive women’s national soccer team. The club took third in this year’s AFWCON, and is one of the few teams in the world that has qualified for every single FIFA World Cup, including next year’s.

How to Stream The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Highlights From The USWNT Vs Nigeria, June 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.