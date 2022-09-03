How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Nigeria Sept. 3, 2022 Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

Get ready for more goal scoring and corner kicks, soccer fans, because the United States Women’s National Team is back in action this weekend. The U.S. will host the first of two friendly matches against the Nigerian Women’s National Team this Saturday, Sept. 3 on FOX. It’s just a friendly, so while the stakes will be low, it offers audiences another chance to watch what have consistently been two of the best women’s soccer teams in the world. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly

The U.S. Women’s National Team is a longstanding soccer powerhouse. Most recently, it won the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, outscoring opponents 9-0 in the group stage of the tournament. By reaching the semifinals of that tournament the team also qualified for the 2023 World Cup, and by winning the final it qualified for both the 2024 Summer Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup; so things are going pretty well for the team.

Since the CONCACAF Women’s championship earlier this year, the USWNT has two new additions in Savannah DeMelo and Hallie Mace. The match against Nigeria will be the first chance for fans to see how these new players fit in with the squad.

Nigeria also boasts an impressive women’s national soccer team. The club took third in this year’s AFWCON, and is one of the few teams in the world that has qualified for every single FIFA World Cup, including next year’s.

How to Stream The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The USWNT vs. Nigeria International Soccer Friendly using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options