How to Watch US Women’s National Team vs. Sweden in 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 for Free with DIRECTV STREAM

Following a disappointing scoreless draw against Portugal in their final match of Group Play, the United States Women’s National Team looks to right the ship as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup advances to the knockout rounds. With one of their playmaking stars, Rose Lavelle, suspended for the game following a second Yellow Card, the USWNT will take to the pitch again on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET to battle Sweden in the Round of 16.

While it might be difficult to get up that early (or stay up that late) for many soccer fans, because the game is being broadcast on Fox (in English) and Telemundo (in Spanish), if you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, you won’t have to worry about catching all of the action, and new customers can even see the match for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch USWNT’s World Cup Knockout Stage Match vs. Sweden

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET TV: Fox, Telemundo

Fox, Telemundo Stream: Watch with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

What Other World Cup Coverage is Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

Now that the most prestigious women’s fútbol tournament in the world has reached the knockout stage, fans won’t want to miss a single shot, save, corner, or PK. The games are being split between Fox and FS1 for English-language broadcasts, and Telemundo is handling Spanish-language telecasts of the tournament.

If the U.S. Women’s National Team wants to become the first team in tournament history to win three consecutive Women’s World Cups in a row, they will need to step up their attack to do so. Without some of the stars that have led the squad to unparalleled success in the past, the USWNT — under new manager Vlatko Andonovski — has not yet seemed to find its rhythm on the pitch, even drawing the ire of former captain Carli Lloyd.

Nonetheless, the dream is still alive, and it would be foolish to count out the U.S. While, all three channels that are carrying live World Cup games are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, make sure that your local Fox affiliate isn’t impacted by the on-going retransmission dispute between DIRECTV and station-owner Nexstar.

Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer a Free Trial for Watching USWNT vs. Sweden in the Round of 16?

If you've never given DIRECTV STREAM a try before, the service offers a five-day free trial to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream USWNT World Cup Matches on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

