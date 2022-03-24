How to Watch USA Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico World Cup Qualifier for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

USA and Mexico meet for the final time during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying round this Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The bitter rivals are currently tied at 21 points, trailing Canada by six. Can one of these teams get a few points closer to Canada with a win? Or will they draw and help Canada increase its vice grip on the CONCACAF table? You can watch it on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, or with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.

How to Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying - USA vs. Mexico

About USA vs. Mexico

For the final time in this window, the USMNT and “El Tri” square off with three precious points on the line. The U.S. still has matches with Panama and Costa Rica, while Mexico ends with Honduras and El Salvador. Barring some sort of catastrophe, both teams will avoid the play-in round and qualify automatically for the World Cup later this year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Mexico is the odds on favorite to win, currently sitting at -110 moneyline odds. A US victory is the clear underdog at +285. A draw is fetching +210 on the moneyline.

