How to Watch USA Network’s Marvel/Action Movie Father’s Day Weekend Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The USA Network will one of its trademark holiday weekend marathons in other of Father’s Day. The cabler will air a series of Marvel and action-adventure films on June 18 and 19, including “Captain America: Civil War,” “Independence Day,” and the original “Doctor Strange.” You can stream the USA Network’s Marvel/Action Movie Father’s Day Weekend Marathon live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch USA Network’s Marvel/Action Father’s Day Marathon

About The USA Network Marvel/Action Marathon

Over this Father’s Day Weekend, the USA Network is bringing a whole host of exciting action and superhero movies to families on Saturday and Sunday. From modern classics to the best of the MCU, the marathon kicks off on Saturday and Sunday after noon and goes into the night on both days.

Saturday, June 18, all times Eastern

3 p.m.: “Independence Day” (1996)

Independence Day June 25, 1996 On July 2, a giant alien mothership enters orbit around Earth and deploys several dozen saucer-shaped ‘destroyer’ spacecraft that quickly lay waste to major cities around the planet. On July 3, the United States conducts a coordinated counterattack that fails. On July 4, a plan is devised to gain access to the interior of the alien mothership in space, in order to plant a nuclear missile.

Captain America: Civil War April 27, 2016 Following the events of “Age of Ultron,” the collective governments of the world pass an act designed to regulate all superhuman activity. This polarizes opinion amongst the Avengers, causing two factions to side with Iron Man or Captain America, which causes an epic battle between former allies. This movie is notable for the MCU introductions of T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Related: How to Stream the MCU Online

9 p.m.:- “Doctor Strange” (2016)

Doctor Strange October 25, 2016 After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under her wing and trains him to defend the world against evil.

Sunday, June 19, all times Eastern

3 p.m.: “Tomb Raider” (2018)

Tomb Raider March 5, 2018 Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 April 19, 2017 The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

The Marvel films, of course, are also available to stream on Disney+, while “Independence Day” is available on Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Tubi. “Tomb Raider” can be found on Hulu as well.

How to Stream The Marvel/Action Father’s Day Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Marvel/Action Father’s Day Marathon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

