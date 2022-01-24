How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #5 USC Trojans face the Arizona State Sun Devils from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

When: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Arizona State vs. USC Game Preview: Arizona State visits No. 16 USC following Peterson's 23-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-9, 2-4 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Drew Peterson scored 23 points in USC’s 79-67 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Trojans are 7-1 on their home court. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 39.0 rebounds. Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 8.8 boards.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Trojans and Sun Devils match up Monday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is scoring 14.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Chevez Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for USC.

DJ Horne is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.