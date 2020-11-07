How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Arizona State Sun Devils from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- When: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
