 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Arizona State Sun Devils from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels