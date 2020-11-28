How to Watch USC vs. Colorado on ABC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the #18 USC Trojans face the Colorado Buffaloes from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.