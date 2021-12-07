How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. USC Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game.

Can you stream USC vs. Eastern Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Eastern Kentucky game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. USC Game Preview: Mobley, No. 16 USC host EKU

Eastern Kentucky (5-4) vs. No. 16 Southern California (8-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jannson Williams and Eastern Kentucky will face Isaiah Mobley and No. 16 Southern California. The senior Williams is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Mobley, a junior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Mobley has averaged 12.9 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Complementing Mobley is Boogie Ellis, who is maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Colonels have been led by Williams, who is averaging 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.JUMPING FOR JANNSON: Williams has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Kentucky has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 84.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Southern California has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has 37 assists on 87 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 34.9 percent.