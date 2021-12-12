How to Watch Long Beach State vs. USC Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Long Beach State 49ers from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Long Beach State 49ers

The USC vs. Long Beach State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Long Beach State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Long Beach State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Long Beach State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Long Beach State game.

Can you stream USC vs. Long Beach State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Long Beach State game.

Long Beach State vs. USC Game Preview: Long Beach St. faces tough test vs No. 16 USC

Long Beach State (3-6) vs. No. 16 Southern California (9-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Long Beach State. Long Beach State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California is coming off an 80-68 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Southern California’s Isaiah Mobley has averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Beach, Joel Murray has averaged 16.3 points while Colin Slater has put up 12.6 points.MIGHTY MOBLEY: Mobley has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Beach State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 79 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 79.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Long Beach State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).