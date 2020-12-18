 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Stream 2020 Pac-12 Championship: USC vs. Oregon Live for Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the #13 USC Trojans face the Oregon Ducks from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

USC was originally supposed to face Washington, but due to a COVID outbreak, they had to pull out of the game. In their place are the 3-2 Oregon Ducks, who did not think they would be here. If the Ducks win they would repeat as conference champions.

USC comes in as the heavy favorites, with QB Kedon Slovis and WR Tyler Vaughns leading the receivers. Vavae Malepeai will be looked to for heavy work from the backfield.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels