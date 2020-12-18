How to Stream 2020 Pac-12 Championship: USC vs. Oregon Live for Free Without Cable

On Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the #13 USC Trojans face the Oregon Ducks from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

USC was originally supposed to face Washington, but due to a COVID outbreak, they had to pull out of the game. In their place are the 3-2 Oregon Ducks, who did not think they would be here. If the Ducks win they would repeat as conference champions.

USC comes in as the heavy favorites, with QB Kedon Slovis and WR Tyler Vaughns leading the receivers. Vavae Malepeai will be looked to for heavy work from the backfield.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.