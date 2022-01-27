How to Watch Stanford vs. USC Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #16 USC Trojans face the Stanford Cardinal from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal

The USC vs. Stanford game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Stanford game.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Stanford game.

Stanford vs. USC Game Preview: Mobley, No. 15 USC Trojans to host Ingram and the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Mobley and the No. 15 USC Trojans host Ingram Harrison and the Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 action Thursday.

The Trojans have gone 8-1 in home games. USC is sixth in college basketball with 39.1 points in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.6.

The Cardinal are 4-3 in conference games. Stanford is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won 75-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Ingram led the Cardinal with 21 points, and Mobley led the Trojans with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Goodwin is shooting 56.3% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Ingram is averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.