How to Watch Stanford vs. USC 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

In what could be the final matchup for the foreseeable future in this historic rivalry, the No. 6 USC Trojans will face off against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Sept. 9. With the Men of Troy heading to the Big Ten next season and the Cardinal going to the ACC, there’s no guarantee when these two proud California schools will meet on the field again. The two teams will kick it off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox. If you are a cord-cutter, you can stream with a live TV streaming service and we run through your options below.

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | 3911 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | 3911 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with subscription to Sling TV.

Sling is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Stanford vs. USC

The USC vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. The Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month. The Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT.

If you can't live without all of the channels from both of Sling's plans, you can get Orange and Blue for the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on Foxwith a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Fubo?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on Fox wwith a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream USC vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Stanford game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Stanford vs. USC Game Preview: No. 6 USC hosts Stanford to begin final year of Pac-12 play for both schools

Stanford (1-0) at No. 6 Southern California (2-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: USC by 29 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 64-34-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The West Coast’s two preeminent private schools meet to kick off conference play in the final season of the Pac-12 before departing for other leagues. The Cardinal started the Troy Taylor era with a comfortable 37-24 win at Hawaii, looking at ease running a more modern spread offense. The Trojans played what amounted to a live scrimmage in a 66-14 thrashing of Nevada in their last trial run before reaching the heart of their schedule.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek vs. USC’s inside linebackers. Bully ball is gone, but the Cardinal still have a dominant tight end to run their passing game through in Yurosek, who had nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown against the Rainbow Warriors. He is the kind of target that gave the Trojans fits last season, so the middle of the USC defense will have to be better. Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry did not play against the Wolf Pack because of undisclosed injuries, and freshman Tackett Curtis was ejected in the first half for targeting, so Shane Lee and former touted recruit Raesjon Davis stepped up to combine for 14 tackles and one sack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: OLB David Bailey began his sophomore season in impressive fashion with six tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks against Hawaii. The Cardinal will need Bailey’s athleticism against Trojans QB Caleb Williams.

USC: RB MarShawn Lloyd had 76 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries and 59 yards receiving on two catches as the Trojans made a point of trying to better highlight the South Carolina transfer’s speed and athleticism.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cardinal and Trojans first played each other in 1905. Since 1925, only World War II (1943-45) and COVID-19 (2020) have kept the schools from facing off. … Stanford QB Ashton Daniels made his first career start against Hawaii, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. … Williams made his first road start for the Trojans at the Cardinal last year, going 20-of-27 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns. … Stanford allowed minus-5 yards rushing against Hawaii, its best defensive performance since holding Arizona State to minus-26 yards on the ground on Oct. 10, 2014. … Taylor went winless in four games against USC in 1986-89 as the starting quarterback for California.